Saline County students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Several students from Saline County recently were named among the approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship program. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT scores that confirm the student's earlier performance on the qualifying test.

John Mark Junkins, a Bryant student, is active in many clubs at Bryant High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the future Business Leaders of America, and Youth Alive. He competes on a state level as a member of the Quiz Bowl team and for Arkansas Model United Nations and Model Arab League, said Devin Sherill, communications director for the Bryant School District. He also has a passion for music and drama. He is a member of the Legacy of Bryant band and serves as section leader for the mellophones and first chair french horn in the wind ensemble. He was a cast member in musicals produced by the Bryant High School Drama Department including "Les Miserables" and "Anything Goes." Because of this passion, John Mark has decided to attend Vanderbilt University's Blair College of Music to study music composition and music education, Sherrill said.

Nathan S. Cain, a Bauxite High School student also was recently named at National Merit Scholarship semifinalist. At Bauxite High School, Cain is the president of the Bauxite Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America, and he serves at the treasurer for Student Council. He is also a member of the Quiz Bowl team. He is very involved in the youth group at The Bible Church of Little Rock. Cain is planning to pursue a bachelor's degree in computer engineering and a master's degree in computer science at either the University of Oklahoma in Normal or the University of Arkansas.

Three Saline County students who attend the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts were also named semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program. Carson Cato, of Bryant, is the son of Lori Clark and Kelly Cato; Dillon Meaders, of Bryant, is the son of Kim and Mike Meader; and Joe Sartini, of Benton, is the son of Becky and Joe Sartini.

