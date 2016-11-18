Saline County under burn ban

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey issued a burn ban this morning for Saline County because of "an extreme fire danger."

Saline County is one of several counties across the state under such an order. Others include Garland County, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

Several factors are taken into account before a burn ban is issued for the county, said Robert McGowen, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management.

Each day county officials receive an email from the Arkansas Forestry Commission noting the county's risk for wildfires.

In the most recent email, the county's ranking changed from moderate to high risk.

County officials also take into account the Keetch-Byram Drought Index when determining if a burn ban is needed.

When the county has an index between 650 and 700, there is a higher risk for fires.

Saline County's current index is 684, he said.

Even though Saline County is expected to receive rain later today, McGowen said the ban is still necessary.

"There is not enough rain that will occur today that will help with this issue," he said.