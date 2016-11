Saline County voting totals

The total represent the ballots cast during early voting and ballots from 12 precincts.

U.S. President

Donald J. Trump 68.55 percent

Hillary Clinton 26.02 percent

U.S. Senate

Senator John Boozman 64.72 percent

Conner Eldridge 31.06 percent

U.S. Congress

Congressman French Hill 72.05 percent

Dianne Curry 23.06 percent

State Rep. District 27

Andy Mayberry 69.52 percent

Melissa Fults 30.48 percent

Justice of the Peace District 1

Pat Bisbee 82.47 percent

Doug Harris 17.53 percent

Justice of the Peace District 2

Everette Hatcher 55.79 percent

Rodney Goshien Sr. 44.21 percent

Justice of the Peace District 8

Ed Albares 72.82 percent

Spencer Smith 22.67 percent

Carl Wikstrom 4.51 percent

Alexander Alderman Ward 1 Position 1

Joe Pollard 66.14 percent

Alderman Louis E. Hobbs 33.86 percent

Alexander Alderman Ward 1 Postion 2

Joy Gray 66.01 percent

Alderman Stephanie Beck 33.99 percent

Alexander Alderman Ward 2 Position 2

Juanite Wilson 57.56 percent

Alderman Andy Mullins 42.44 percent

Alexander Alderman Ward 3 Position 1

Harold Timmerman 40.39 percent

Alderman Andrea Bearden 38.43 percent

Samuel D. Gregory 21.18 percent

Alexander Alderman Ward 3 Position 2

Alderman Dan Church 53.07 percent

Corliss Jerry Ball 46.93 percent

Alexander Alderman Ward 4 Position 1

Alderman Melissa Ratliff 57.28 percent

Tammy Pille 42.72 percent

Alexander Alderman Ward 4 Position 2

Alderman Lonny Chapman 45.97 percent

Jeffery Watson 54.03 percent

Alexander Recorder

Sharon Bankhead 61.75 percent

ReGina Watson 38.25 percent

Alexander Treasurer

Julia Ann Wilson 51.17 percent

Kenneth Miller 48.83 percent

Bauxite Alderman Position 1

Jennifer Glover Luan 51.89 percent

Alderman "Adam" Kampbell 48.11 percent

Bauxite Alderman Position 2

Renee Chastain 52.88 percent

Sarah Hoover 25 percent

Michial Jones 22.12 percent

Bauxite Alderman Position 5

Alderman Ronnie Ramsey 51.92 percent

Eddie Jones 48.08 percent

Benton Alderman Ward 3 Position 2

Alderman Jerry Ponder 62.13percent

Rick Holland 37.87 percent

Bryant Alderman Ward 2 Position 1

Allen E. Scott 55.08 percent

Alderman Jonathan Long 44.92 percent

Shannon Hills Alderman Ward 1 Position 2

Toni Blackwell 61.54 percent

Sue Skipper 38.46 percent

Shannon Hills Alderman Ward 3 Position 1

Alderman Scott Bennett 48.79 percent

Addie Grigsby-Roshell 26.39 percent

Sean Massey 24.82 percent

Shannon Hills Alderman Ward 3 Position 2

Alderman James Kandlbinder 64.69 percent

Rex White 35.31 percent

Shannon Hills Recorder

Recorder Robin Baker 57.08 percent

Beth Petz 42.92 percent

Shannon Hills Treasurer

Treasurer Mary Meyers 79.15 percent

Billye Moore 20.85 percent

Traskwood Alderman Ward 1 Position 1

Alderman Kimberly Schane 52.88 percent

Alderman Mary Berryhill 47.12 percent

Board of Directors Zone 2

Mildred C. Tatum 53.33 percent

Tina Renee Ward 46.67 percent

Board of Directors Zone 7

Brian Maune 53.98 percent

Jim Jolley 26.70 percent

Julian McMurray 19.32 percent

Ballot Issues

Issue 1

For 72.40 percent

Against 27.60 percent

Issue 2

For 75.49 percent

Against 24.51 percent

Issue 3

For 64.19 percent

Against 35.81 percent

Issue 6

For 49.44 percent

Against 50.56 percent

Bauxite Issue 8

For 68.14 percent

Against 31.86 percent

Haskell Issue 9

For 59.05 percent

Against 40.95 percent

Shannon Hills

For 87.61 percent

Against 12.39 percent

Pulaski County Special School District

For 37.84 percent

Against 62.16 percent