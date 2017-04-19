Salt Bowl 18 moves to Saturday night

For the first time in its history, the Salt Bowl matchup between Benton and Bryant will be played under the lights on Saturday night in Little Rock.

The announcement was made today.

"The Salt Bowl Committee is pleased to announce the date of the 2017 Salt Bowl game between the Bryant Hornets and Benton Panthers," a release stated.

This year's match will be played at 7 p.m. Sept. 2, at War Memorial Stadium.

“The committee is excited about this year’s game and the move to Saturday night which will give our friends at War Memorial Stadium time to prepare for Arkansas’ largest high school football game following the Arkansas versus Florida A&M game on Thursday night, and will give our players, coaches and communities the spotlight all to themselves on Saturday night,” said Shane Broadway, spokesman for the committee. “It also will allow for new activities to coincide with playing the game on Saturday that the committee will announce at a later date.”

The rivalry has been painted blue for several years with the Hornets emerging victorious in 10 of the past 11 contests. Benton, however, did muster a 14-14 tie in Salt Bowl XV, but has since dropped two straight.

Both squads have been playing each other annually since 1974 and twice in 2005 (playoffs) with the Panthers winning 24 times.

Bryant took last year's match 10-7, thanks to a game-winning field goal from Hayden Ray.

Since 2000, the Salt Bowl's inaugural season, Bryant owns a record of 14-1-2 against the Panthers.

For more information on this year's game and activities surrounding the much-anticipated rivalry tilt, visit www.saltbowlar.com and follow the rivalry on Facebook and Twitter at @SaltBowlAR.