Salt Bowl activities

t's Salt Bowl Week and things are hopping in Saline County.

Numerous activities are being planned in anticipation of the fiercely competitive game between rivals Benton and Bryant high schools.

The game itself will take place Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The theme of this year's Salt Bowl celebration is "More Than Just a Game."

Events actually got underway Monday with a 5 p.m. press conference at the Little Rock stadium. Participating were head coaches of the two teams — Brad Harris of Benton and Buck James of Bryant — and two players from each team. Nate Beck and Preston Stone represented Benton, and Phillip Ison-Green and Hayden Bray were Bryant's representatives.

Everett Buick GMC decided to host two community pep rallies to generate enthusiasm for the game. Bryant's rally took place at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Benton's rally is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Legacy of Bryant High School band, the school's cheer and dance squads, football players and coaches are expected to participate in Bryant's rally.

The Benton High School Marching Band, the cheerleaders and Pep Steppers are scheduled to take part in that school's rally

Free hot dogs and drinks are available at both events.

Each school will hold its own pep rally on game day. Benton's rally is set for 9:15 a.m. at the high school arena and Bryant's rally is set for 8:30 a.m. Friday at the football stadium.

KATV-Channel 7 will be televising events at both school campuses Friday between 4:30 and 5 a.m.

Tickets and T-shirts are currently on sale for $10 at all Big Red Stores in Saline County. Tickets also will be available at the gate on the day of the game for $8, but will not include a T-shirt.

The big game kicks off 7:30 p.m. Tailgating will begin at 4 p.m. on the east side of the stadium and gates to the stadium open at 5:30 p.m.

Pre-game festivities begin at 6:50 p.m. Several groups from both schools will be performing in pre-game events.

The colors will be presented by the JROTC groups of both schools.

School bands, cheer and dance groups from both schools will participate in pre-game and half-time festivities.

Community service awards will be presented to Dwight and Susie Everett. The two will not be able to attend, but the awards will be accepted by their daughters, Anna Hendrix and Christa Hudspeth, and their husbands, Chad Hendrix and Brandon Hudspeth.

Shane Broadway, vice president of governmental relations for Arkansas State University, will make several announcements, including one related to a special American Red Cross blood competition between the two schools.

In September, the two schools will be partnering with the American Red Cross for blood drives. The Benton High School drawing will take place on Sept. 27 and the Bryant High School drive is set for Sept. 28.

Youth football teams from both areas will be recognized during the pre-game events that begin at 6:50 p.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will serve as honorary toss captain for the game.

At the end of the first quarter the results of peanut butter and Beanie Weenie drives for the Arkansas Food Bank will be announced.

A halftime show also is planned.

Because of construction on Fair Park Boulevard, alternative travel routes to War Memorial Stadium are recommended. Drivers are encouraged to consider utilizing University Avenue to Markham Street or 12th Street. Another possibility is the Pine Street exit (Exit 38). Anyone choosing the Fair Park exit (Exit 4)should expect delays.

Drivers are encouraged to leave early and plan for delays because of the traffic congestion.