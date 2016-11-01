SALT BOWL SHOWDOWN

For the second consecutive season, the Benton and Bryant Freshman football teams will meet in the season finale, not only for Saline County bragging rights, but also for the championship of the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference title.

Last year, the teams squared off in Week 10 at Benton with the Hornets capturing the crown thanks to a 40-7 win. In fact, Bryant has won three consecutive games against their county rivals with the Panthers last win (22-8) coming in 2012 in the last junior high game at C.W. Lewis Stadiun.

This year, both teams enter the game with perfect 8-0 records in CAJHC play. The game will kick off tonight at 7 p.m. at Bryant’s Hornet Stadium.

Both teams have shown a propensity to quick starts this season. Benton has scored 216 of its 310 points in the first half while Bryant has scored 188 of their 260 points in the first half. The Panthers come in averaging 34 points per game and allowing 9 points per game while the Hornets average 29 points per game while yielding 11 points per game.

Statistically, the offenses are nearly even. Benton averages 287.9 yards per game while Bryant averages 266.7 yards per game. While the Panthers favor the pass (158 yards per game), the Hornets favor the run (178 yards per game).

The Benton offense is led by signal-caller Peyton Hudgins who has thrown for 1,410 yards on the season while also leading the team in rushing with 548 yards. Hudgins has accounted for 32 touchdowns on the season (21 passing, 11 rushing).

Bryant is led by Ahmad Adams who’s already eclipsed a thousand yards rushing with 1,097 on 91 carries with 19 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Hornets have been stingier than the Panthers this season. Bryant gives up 141 yards per game (82 rushing, 59 passing) while Benton gives up 173 yards per game (109 rushing, 64 passing).

In big games such as this one, turnovers often make a huge difference in the outcome. Benton will enter the game plus-14 in turnover ratio (11 turnovers versus 25 turnovers forced) while Bryant comes into the game plus-7 (10 turnovers versus 17 turnovers forced).

From the season records to statistical averages, this one is about as even as it gets.

It promises to be a great junior high football game tonight in Bryant. For fans unable to attend the game, a live radio broadcast will be available on Fox Sports Arkansas (690 AM/93.7 FM). Also, a live video broadcast courtesy of Fidelity Local 6 will be available through a link provided on bentonpantherfootball.com. The broadcast will begin at 5:25 with live coverage of the eighth-grade game, which precedes the freshman game.