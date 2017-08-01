Salt Bowl theme, plans announced

With ticket sales for the 2017 Salt Bowl to begin today, the Salt Bowl Committee announced the theme and plans for the game between the Bryant Hornets and Benton Panthers.

The Salt Bowl will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Since the 2016 game went down to the final play of the game, the committee has decided the theme of the 2017 game is "Keepin it Salty" #SaltySaturday.

"As you will recall, last year’s game went down to the final play of the game in front of 30,613 fans at War Memorial Stadium when Benton was stopped 10 yards short of the end zone to preserve a 10-7 win for Bryant.

"We expect another great game for Salt Bowl 2017," according to a statement issued by the committee. "The Salt Bowl is the largest attended high school game each year in Arkansas and it will be even bigger this year. Benton will be the home team this year and will sit on the west side of War Memorial Stadium."

Tickets and T-shirts for the game will go on sale today at all Big Red Stores in Saline County. Tickets are $10 each and include a Salt Bowl T-shirt."

For the first time, Indoor Club Level tickets are available; tickets are $25, which includes a Salt Bowl T-shirt, and can be purchased at either the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce or the Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce. Parking passes also are available for purchase for $25.

Beginning today individuals can sign up for various events that will take place during the game. Anyone can visit Everett Buick GMC and sign up to be in a drawing for a chance to “Throw Like A Pro.” Sign up at Everett Buick GMC or at the Everett tent at the tailgate party. Names will be drawn after the tailgate party and the participants will “Throw Like a Pro” at halftime for the chance to win a new truck.

Individuals can visit Chick-Fil-A Reynolds Road in Bryant and sign up for the chance to take part in “Kickin’ for Chicken.” For those who sign up between Aug. 1 and game day, names will be drawn and they will be given the opportunity to kick a field goal at halftime to win a year’s supply of chicken from Chick-Fil-A.

Any individual who makes a purchase at any of the three Little Rock Academy Sports + Outdoors will have a chance to win a $100 Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card. Five winners will be announced during the game.

Fans also may take their Salt Bowl tickets between now and Sept. 30 to Chuy’s Restaurant and receive a free queso. This is available at both Chuy’s locations in West Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Other Dates:

•American Cancer Society Celebrity Waiter event at 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Larry's Pizza in Bryant.

•The Arkansas Blood Institute will be holding blood drives at both high schools. The Benton drive will be held on Sept. 13, and the Bryant drive will take place on Sept 7. Both schools will be competing for a trophy.

•A coaches’ and players’ press conference will be held at War Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28. Coach Brad Harris, Coach Buck James and two players from each team will be available to speak about this year’s game.

•Two community pep rallies will be held at Everett Buick GMC the week of the game. The Bryant rally will take place at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29 and the Benton rally is set for Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. Free hot dogs, drinks and Kona Ice will be available at each event. Drive Time Sports on 103.7 The Buzz will broadcast live from Everett Buick GMC on Aug. 30th.

For more information see Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier.