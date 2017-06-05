Sardis shooting sends 1 to area hospital

According to reports, the Saline County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. Monday.

The incident occurred near North Sardis Road and Hogue Road in the Sardis Community.

According to SCSO, the victim was taken to the Bauxite Fire Department via private vehicle before being transported to an area hospital by emergency personnel.

SCSO added that the victim's injuries were nonlife threatening.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.