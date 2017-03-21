Schedule set for Riverside Park grand opening

Day-long activities are planned April 1 to mark the opening of Riverside Park in Benton.

Mayor David Mattingly commented on the event, expressing his pride in the project.

“I consider being your mayor an honor and a privilege,” he said. “Riverside Park is truly a landmark accomplishment we’ve achieved together in our

community.

“Please join us for a fun-filled, history-making grand opening day,” Mattingly said. “Stay all day and discover all (the park) has to offer.”

The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with pre-ceremony entertainment preceding the official grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. in the River Center.

Walt Coleman will serve as guest speaker for the ceremony.

Coleman has been an NFL referee for 28 years. He is also a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and part of the founding family of Hiland Dairy.

Also during the ceremony, Mattingly will make a few remarks, the Benton Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors and Misti Hart will sing the national anthem. Tom Baxley will serve as emcee and Jasen Kelly and Eli Kelly will lead a special orchard dedication.

Families attending the grand opening ceremony will receive a Riverside Park commemorative medallion.

After the ceremony, different parts of the park will open at varying times beginning with the aquatic center at 11 a.m. The Benton Wellness and Activity Center will open at 11:50 a.m. complete with a live band and snacks. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County will be open at 12:40 p.m.

All facilities will be open from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

From 5 to 8 p.m. two special basketball games will take place in the River Center gym. In the first game, officers with the Benton Police Department will compete against firefighters from the Benton Fire Department.

In the second game, representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County will face off against the Benton Parks and Recreation Department staff.