School board elections begin Tuesday

Early voting for school elections in Saline County are set to begin Tuesday. Early voting will take place through Sept. 19. Election day is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Early voting will take place at the Benton Vote Here Center. From Sept. 13 through Sept. 16 voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Sept. 19, voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Voting on election day will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Haskell Fire Station at 2520 Highway 229.

Electronic voting machines will be used during the election and paper ballots will be used for absentee and provisional ballots, said Trevor Villines, public information specialist for the Saline County Clerk’s Office.

The Benton and Harmony Grove school districts are the only two with contested races in Saline County.

