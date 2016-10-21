School board sets date for 3rd attempt at millage increase

After two recent failed attempts to increase the millage rate to benefit the Bryant School District, a millage increase request will go to voters once more.

On Thursday night members of the Bryant School Board approved a resolution to set a special election onMarch 14, 2017. The district is requesting an increase of 3.6 mills.

In 2015, the district requested an increase of 4.9 mills, which failed by only eight votes.

If the millage increase is approved, the money received will fund the construction of a new elementary school; projects at the high school including a new cafeteria, fine arts building, and physical education facility; a new junior high school; and additional updates at campuses across the district, said Devin Sherill, communications director fo r the district.

“Student enrollment in our District is increasing due to growth in our communities.

Families are choosing to live in the Bryant area for the quality of life and the education provided by Bryant schools. The growth requires additional classrooms and school facilities to educate our current and future students,” said Superintendent Tom Kimbrell in a prepared statement.

At the meeting, board members said they are much more confident about their request now than in the past.

“We feel very good about where we are going,” said Sandra Porter, board president.

She mentioned that they have been listening to the concern of residents and working to resolve those issues.

After the most recent failed millage, district leaders decided that the district would operate on a very lean budget and numerous cuts were made.

As a result of the lean budget, during Thursday’s meeting, the board also approved a transfer of more than $3 million into the district’s building fund.

District administration has a goal of having $20 million in a building savings fund.

See today's edition of The Saline Courier for the full article.