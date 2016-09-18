SCHOOL ELECTION: Best wins by single vote; Massey rolls

With only two contested races in this year’s annual school election, both in the Harmony Grove district, results returned with Heath Massey defeating David Donham for Position 2 and Quinn Best edging Brian Johnson by the narrowest of margins for Position 3.

Massey earned 70.84 percent of the vote (277 votes), compared to Donham’s 29.16 percent (114 votes).

Best defeated Johnson by a single tally, 194-193, but lost by five votes on election day (165-160). Thirty voters punched tickets in favor of Best during early voting, while 26 selected Johnson.

Of the 57,672 registered voters, only 468 (.81 percent) visited polls during this year’s election.

Also taking seats in the Harmony Grove district were Jason Finley in Position 1 and Wesley Toler in Position 4. Both candidates were unopposed for their respective positions.

Jeremy McDade and Heath Nix will fill Position 2 in the Benton School District. Ben Lewallen will fill a void in Zone 4 for the Bryant School District. All three candidates, too, were unopposed.

See Wednesday’s edition of The Saline Courier for more information from the election and comments from the candidates.