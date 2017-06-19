SCSO investigating possible drowning near Mount Olive Road

Saline County Sheriff's Office investigating possible drowning in a blue hole on Mout Olive Road, according to Lt. David Dodson.

Dodson said an individual allegedly jumped from a high ridge and never resurfaced.

He added that the group of individuals with the person were yelling for he or she not to jump.

Dive teams are on scene at this time.

Bryant Fire Department, Grant County, Saline County, Sardis Fire Department all on scene.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses.