Sentencing date set for mom guilty of fatally overdosing toddler

A new sentencing date has been set for a Bryant woman found guilty in the 2014 death of her 4-year-old son, according to Saline County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush.

Tabatha Bohac, 27, will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. July 21, by Saline County Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips.

Bohac pleaded guilty in January, admitting to overdosing her son with Ambien and over-the-counter cough syrup. Her plea came less than 24 hours before she was set to be tried in the case.

She also reportedly turned down a plea of guilty and five years with the Arkansas Department of Correction shortly before pleading guilty in the case.

Bohac now faces a prison term of up to 10 years and/or a fine up to $10,000. Her original sentencing date was set for Feb. 22; however, a number of postponements have pushed it to July.

She was arrested June 25, 2015.

