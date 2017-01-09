She said yes! Man pops the question in courthouse bell tower

Tyler Bailey and Shelby Harrison have been acquainted for a long time.

They went to rival high schools, with Tyler graduating from Benton in 2010 and Shelby from Bryant in 2011. Both graduated from University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

The two had a lot of friends in common, but had never actually met until they finally ran across each other at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church.

After a little time, the situation changed and they were bitten by the “love bug.” Then after dating for a while, they decided it was time to make the relationship permanent.

However, Tyler decided to propose marriage in a unique way, particularly focusing on the location.

He contacted his cousin, Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis, to help him devise a less than traditional proposal. The two kept their plans a secret.

Tyler said he wanted it to be “something different that you don’t see every day.”

Since both love Christmas and the lights associated with the holiday, the county courthouse – in all its magical light show — was chosen as the “right spot.”

On Dec. 9, Tyler met his cousin Doug at the courthouse and they finalized plans for the surprise event.

“Shelby was told we were going to take a carriage ride and look at the lights,” he said.

“ Shelby and I returned at 8:45 p.m. and ‘accidentally’ met Doug and his wife, Jeannette,” he said.

When they arrived, Doug asked if they would like to “go up into the clock tower.”

That sounded interesting, and the rest became part of the plan cooked up by Doug and Tyler.

“As we were climbing the ladder in the bell tower, the clock struck 9 o’clock,” Tyler said.

At that point Doug asked Tyler to take a picture of him and Jeannette, then Tyler asked Doug to take a picture of him with Shelby.

After that, Doug said “one, two, three” and Tyler turned to Shelby and proposed.

The answer obviously was “yes.”

Tyler and Shelby plan to marry in the fall of 2017.

Plans for the wedding will be announced later.