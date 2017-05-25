'Shoe Tree' to be removed, judge says

The well-known "shoe tree," located at the corner of Hogue Road and N. Sardis Road in the Sardis Community, will soon be removed, according to Saline County Judge Jeff Arey.

The tree, known for the many pairs of shoes that hang from its branches, has been deemed dead by the Extension Office and Forestry Commission and now poses a hazard to residents in the area, according to a statement from Arey.

The public is invited to attend a question and answer meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Sardis Community Center, located at 11401 Community Lane in Bauxite.

Arey said he will be in attendance and will discuss the timeline for the removal of the tree and the shoes. He added that arborists also will be in attendance to answer questions regarding the tree.