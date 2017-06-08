'Shoe Tree' to come down June 14

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey announced Thursday that the "Shoe Tree" in the Sardis Community will be coming down Wednesday, June 14.

"The health and safety of our citizens is first and foremost and our top priority," Arey said. "I am extremely aware of the important significance of the "Shoe Tree" in the Sardis Community, but the tree is dead. Dead trees are dangerous because they do fall and can injure or kill someone."

The tree, located at the corner of North Sardis Road and Hogue Road, was deemed dead by the Arkansas Forestry Commission and the Saline County Extension Office.

In a June 1 meeting at the Sardis Community Center, Arey and an arborist answered questions from community members about the tree.

It was explained that the tree is hollow in many places, including being rotten at the bottom.

Arey also said Thursday that the shoes will be removed June 14.

Hogue Road will be closed from the intersection of North Sardis Road to East Killdeer Road and traffic will be re-routed onto East Killdeer, according to Arey.

Sections of North Sardis Road near the tree will be one lane only with flaggers present.

Be prepared to stop while the work is being done.

"If you are planning to watch the removal of the tree, please avoid parking on the side of the road, stay behind any safety barriers that are present and keep a safe distance from the tree," Arey added..