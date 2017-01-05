SMH welcomes first newborn of 2017

Excitement traditionally accompanies the birth of a baby. And when the new baby is the first one born in a new year, the excitement is compounded greatly.

Saline Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2017 on Monday night when Avalynn Moser made her entrance into the world.

And regardless of where she goes in life, Avalynn will always hold a special claim to fame in Benton by becoming 2017’s first baby.

She was born Monday, Jan. 2, at Saline Memorial Hospital.

Her weight at birth was 6 pounds and 15 ounces and she was 18 1/2 inches long.

Dr. Rachel Farrell delivered the little girl at 10:52 p.m.

Avalynn is the daughter of Tiffany Moser of Bauxite and the granddaughter of Denver and Jennifer Harrison, also of Bauxite.

Avalynn’s family also includes two sisters, Anna Hice, 6, and Angel Hice, 1.

For being the special baby of the year, Avalynn received a basket of baby items from the hospital and Smith-Caldwell Drug Store.