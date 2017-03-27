Smokey Joe's owners announce closure

After 36 years of business, the owners of Smokey Joe's have announced that the business will be closing on April 1.

George and Sharon Qandah originally open the restaurant in Little Rock on Chicot Road. After the Little Rock restaurant was opened for 14 years, the family move the restaurant to Military Road, Sharon said.

The owners have sold the building and will be retiring. The Qandahs announced the closure on Facebook.

"When George purchased the business in 1981, he did so as a young bachelor. He now has been married to Sharon for 34 years, has four grown children, and a granddaughter who his world revolves around. It is hard to believe the restaurant will not be a part of our lives anymore," according to the post. "We have sincerely appreciated your business over the years. Many of you have become like family to us. We have enjoyed getting to share our lives and hear about yours. A point of pride for us was that we had such loyal, wonderful customers. Never ceases to amaze us how the years have passed."

Sharon Qandah said she is not sure what business will be replacing the restaurant.