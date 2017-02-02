Souper Bowl set as benefit for Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Saline County Souper Bowl Cookoff will be taking place Friday in the Christian Life Center of Benton’s First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St.

Competition is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All profits from the event will go to the 2017 Apostles Build and will be divided equally among Apostles Build churches participating in the soup/chili competition.

The entry fee for each team will be a silent auction basket, which will be on display for bidding.

Tickets for the cook-off are $8 and may be purchased in advance from Patti Hyatt at 776-7487, Teresa Rushing at 794-3669, Al and Sherry King at 315-3671, Habitat Re-Store at 315-0011 or Habitat office at 315-5434.

Tickets also will be available at the event. A ticket will enable each person to sample soup and chili from teams representing various churches, banks and other groups. Take-out meals will be available and a dessert table will be included.

The winning team will be determined by the total contained in its tip jar.