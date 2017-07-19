STATE CHAMPS: Jr. Black Sox sweep way through tourney

The Bryant junior Black Sox are the 2017 Junior American Legion State champions after defeating the Texarkana Razorbacks 6-3 Tuesday at Warrior Field at Hendrix College in Conway. The Jr. Sox end their season on an 11-game winning streak and finish 23-10 overall.

Bryant swept their way to the championship starting with a 3-0 shutout over Pine Bluff on Friday, routing Williams Benton Tire 14-4 on Saturday, shutting out Sheridan 2-0 on Sunday and handling the Fort Smith Sportsmen 8-1 on Monday before the Black Sox 6-3 triumph over the Razorbacks.

And the Black Sox jumped on them early on Tuesday, putting up a 4-spot in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff man Logan Catton reached on an error and went to second on a wild pitch before Coby Greiner struck out. But, 3-hole hitter Jake Wright came through with a single to left field to put the Black Sox on the board at 1-0.

Read the rest in today's The Saline Courier.