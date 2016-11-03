State, federal leaders discuss actions needed for CTE center

At the request of U.S. Rep. French Hill and U.S. Sen. John Boozman, a meeting took place Wednesday morning at Coors Tek to discuss the proposed career and technical education center in Saline County.

The proposed center will be an 112,000-square-foot building comprised of four wings housing various pathways.

Students will be able to enroll in classes to prepare them for careers in science, technology, engineering and math; welding, manufacturing and metal labs; automotive repair; heating, ventilation, cooling and refrigeration; health science, medical assist and nursing; information technology, computer engineering, networking, programming and gaming and audio video technology, digital communications, graphic design and multimedia communications, said Lamont Cornwell, executive director of Saline County Economic Development Corp.

This project is a joint effort to educate students from Benton, Bryant, Glen Rose, Harmony Grove, Sheridan, Bauxite and Fountain Lake school districts .

After hearing about the project from Cornwell, community leaders, as well as state and federal legislators in attendance, discussed questions they had about the project.

