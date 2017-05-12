State tournament games delayed, many postponed

State tournament softball and baseball games across the state have been delayed or rescheduled for Saturday due to inclement weather.

In Benton, all 6A baseball and softball games have been postponed to Saturday where teams will continue playing at their regularly scheduled times. All semifinal matches have been moved to Monday, but game times have not yet been set by the Arkansas Activities Association.

In Lonoke, the Bauxite Lady Miners were set to take on Pottsville on Friday, but will now take the diamond at 10 a.m. Saturday.

In Harrison, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals will battle Atkins at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Follow SalineCourierSP on Twitter or like Saline Courier Sports on Facebook for scoring updates and highlights.