STATS DON'T LIE: Opioid death rate highest ever in 2015

In 2016, 40,000 people died as a result of car accidents in the United States.

More than 15,000 more perished in cases involving a firearm across the nation.

Needless to say, America’s population took historic hits a year ago. However, neither cause of death comes close to the number of funerals planned because of drug overdose fatalities.

In 2015, according to the most up-to-date government data, more than 52,000 people died due to drug overdoses, said Matthew Barden, Drug Enforcement Administration assistant special agent in charge.

“I don’t even want to think about what the 2016 stats are going to be like because 2015 was off the chart,” Barden said. “We could very well be in the 60,000-65,000 deaths range.

“We have been in war for more than 15 years and the number of soldiers wounded in combat has been 50,897. The number killed in combat is 5,795. That is a total of 56,692.

“Drug overdoses take 52,000 people a year. You see a lot of commercials on TV like the dangers of texting and driving. In 2013, 3,154 died in distracted driving cases. More than 40,000 died in fatal accidents last year, yet more than 50,000 die per year from drug overdoses.”

Barden said the government and U.S. citizens should be “up in arms” about the epidemic of drug overdose deaths.

The 52,000 deaths caused by overdoses in 2015 was 11 percent greater than that of 2014, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Barden added that every 25 minutes in America a child is born suffering an opioid withdraw.

“That number has risen 500 percent in the past 12 years,” Barden said.

Barden makes it a part of his career to travel around to different college campuses to make sure younger generations are aware of how dangerous drug use can be, specifically prescription medication abuse and heroin.

Recently, Barden and others spoke to the University of Arkansas at Batesville.

“If you take the 1,315 students enrolled and divide it by 144 deaths per day, it would take 9.1 days for everybody there to die,” Barden said. “Nine days and it would wipe out an entire college.”

Barden added in his speech that it would take a little more than two months to wipe out the entire city of Batesville.

“This is very overwhelmingly the number one cause of death in America, yet it gets very little attention,” Barden added. “We are a law enforcement agency and we realize that we cannot arrest our way out of this situation.

“We are charged to enforce the law and protect people, but we also know that we have to get out there and educate.”

In 2015, there were more than 184 million opioid prescriptions issued across the nation, resulting in 12.13 billion dosage units. With about 125 million households in the U.S., the quantity of prescriptions issued would allow for every household in the country to have 90 opioid pills.

On average, 650,000 opioid prescriptions are dispensed each day in America.

On the same token, 3,900 people initiate non-medical use of prescription opioids daily, while another 580 turn to heroin use.

“A large portion of people who abuse prescription opioids report that they obtained them in the homes of loved ones, including 42 percent of teenagers obtaining prescription medicines from their parents’ medicine cabinet,” according to BNPD.

Also, 64 percent of teenagers (age 12 to 17) who have abused prescription pain relievers say they got them from friends or relatives. About two-thirds of all prescription drugs (which also include stimulants such as Adderall and depressants like Ativan) illegally obtained are taken from people’s homes or off the street.

“With the epidemic that we are facing, we in Arkansas would be very foolish to think it couldn’t come here as strong and rampant as it has in other parts of the country,” Barden said.

Last year, Arkansas suffered 335 overdose fatalities, 17 percent more than 2015, according to statistics in which an autopsy was performed. In Saline County, 13 residents perished as a direct result of an overdose. No overdose deaths were recorded in Saline County in 2015, according to the Benton Police Department.

Barden said that the majority of those who die from overdose in America are males.

“The idea of experimenting with drugs in the past 20 to 25 years has really changed from what it was in the ‘80s,” Barden said. “This country has an insane appetite for drugs. It is crazy. Now when you have drug organizations and cartels, their number one goal is to get a person addicted to drugs, and once they do that, they have a customer for life.

“The drugs today, compared to when I started my career 30 years ago, are so much more potent.”

While the fight focuses on prescription medication, law enforcement officials and higher government agencies are trying to combat another opioid desire — heroin.

With some illegally obtained medications ranging in street value as high as $1 per milligram, Barden says addicts are turning to a cheaper high by using heroin.

Barden adds that most of the heroin law enforcement officers are seizing is coming from across the Mexican border.

“Thirty years ago, heroin was between 5 and 12 percent purity,” Barden said. “We are getting heroin now that is 70-80 percent pure. One use and you have a very high chance of becoming addicted. Same thing with methamphetamine. It used to be 8, 10, 15 percent purity level, and now we are seizing and have seized meth that is almost right at 100 percent pure.”

Barden said that the cartels have changed their tactics with the knowledge and hope that after one use an individual is going to be addicted and will be a customer for life.

“We have to stand up collectively and change the attitude and mindset of people, and educate them on the fact that the days of experimenting are over,” Barden said. “Experimenting today can lead to death on your very first usage, or full-blown addiction for the rest of your life.”

BNPD and other state and nationwide agencies continue to fight the growing epidemic of drug usage in America today.

On April 29, the national drug take back event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with local drop-off locations at Benton and Bryant Walmart.

Anyone with unneeded medications is encouraged to bring the drugs to a drop-off location for proper disposal. Individuals also may take advantage of the BNPD 24-hour drop box at the police department located at 114 S. East Street in Benton.

“The whole purpose of what we are doing is to get out there and educate,” Barden said. “To make people aware of the dangers that are in front of them with the abuse of prescription medications and other elicit drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine.”