Steen signs on with Nighthawks

The Bryant Hornets will be sending their third player to the college ranks after senior forward Braylon Steen signed to play for the National Park College Nighthawks Tuesday at Bryant High School. Hornets Romen Martin and Calvin Allen signed earlier this year. Located in Hot Springs, NPC will enjoy its inaugural basketball season.

“Braylon came down for a tryout in April and as soon as Braylon walked in you could tell just athletically he could play,” National Park Coach Jason Hudnall said. “As the day went on, athletically he was head and shoulders above some of the other kids that were there. He’s the size I’m looking for, a lot of what we need. We’re starting the program at National Park College, so that I felt real good about.”

Steen said going to NPC is a perfect situation for him and he’s excited to be a part of the program’s first season.

“They said they were going to give me a full scholarship,” Steen said. “It’s a lot like Bryant so it feels like home, and plus it’s only 45 minutes away from home. It works out perfect.

“I’m kind of happy to be a part of history because hopefully we have a successful year and I want to build it up for the future.”

Read the rest in Wednesday's The Saline Courier.