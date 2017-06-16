Storm damage aid approved for Saline County

Federal disaster aid has been approved and will be available for statewide and local recovery efforts stemming from a number of damaging storms that swept across Arkansas in April and May, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

President Donald Trump approved the funds Thursday, which will include helping Saline County residents and business owners.

The funds also will help the residents of Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Faulkner, Fulton, Jackson, Lawrence, Pulaski, Randolph, Washington, and Yell counties.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured or underinsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," according to FEMA.

Saline County was hit with heavy rains and damaging wind April 29 and 30, causing thousands of power outages. Also, flood waters caused thousands of dollars in damage to residents' homes throughout the county.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance today by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA, or 1-800-462-7585 for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.