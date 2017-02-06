Stranded motorist turns into Hollywood ending for officer

What began as a simple motorist assist by Benton Police Officer Andrew Stovall has since ended with a shoutout from one of Hollywood's most popular stars -- Norman Reedus.

Stovall stopped to help a woman on Interstate 30 recently, like he would anytime a car is broken down. But Stovall was greeted with a surprise via Twitter on Monday.

The woman he had helped turned out to be Reedus' mother.

The Walking Dead star thanked Stovall and the Benton Police Department for the help on Twitter.