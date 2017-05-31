Sunday shooting ruled homicide; victim identified

The Saline County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a shooting incident that occurred Sunday in the 18000 block of U.S. 70 in Lonsdale.

James Lamere, 35, of Benton found dead after deputies responded to the area at around 8:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesman for SCSO.

The SCSO Criminal Investigation Division was immediately dispatched to the area and deemed the incident a homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this active investigation is urged to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 501-303-5609 or 501-303-5744.