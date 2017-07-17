Supreme Court grants suspension of McCallister

The Arkansas Supreme Court has granted a temporary suspension of Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister with pay, according to documents filed Monday.

On Friday, the Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission filed a petition with the state’s highest court requesting the suspension, pending the outcome of a criminal case against McCallister.

On July 11, McCallister was charged with four felony counts of failure to pay or file tax returns. On July 13, he was arrested by the Arkansas State Police.

See Tuesday’s issue of The Saline Courier for more information.