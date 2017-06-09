Suspect identified in Sardis shooting case

The Saline County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the alleged shooter stemming from a Monday altercation in the Sardis Community.

Joseph Allen Taylor was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals without incident, according to SCSO.

On Monday, deputies were dispatched to the 24000 block of North Sardis Road in reference to a disturbance. A short time later, deputies also were dispatched to the Bauxite Fire Department where a possible shooting victim was being taken in a personal vehicle.

The victim was treated by emergency personnel while at the fire department before being transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Taylor faces charges of three counts of failure to appear; first-degree battery; possession of a firearm by a certain person; and committing a terroristic act.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to SCSO.