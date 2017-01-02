Swearing-in ceremonies set Tuesday for city, county officials

New and existing city and county officials will be participating in swearing-in ceremony Tuesday across the county.

Saline County officials and the county’s Quorum Court justices of the peace will be sworn in at 5 p.m. at the Saline County Courthouse.

The individuals who served in 2016 will be continuing to serve in the new year. The Benton City Council will be having a swearing-in ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in the Council’s Chambers at the Benton Municipal Complex. Following the ceremony, the council will move to the Mayor’s Conference Room to decide on meeting times and policies for the coming year.

The only new alderman to be added to the council is Jeff Hamm who has been elected for the Ward 5, Position 2 seat. This seat was formally held by Lori Terrell.

Hamm said during his time in office this year he hopes to “carry on the progressiveness and aggressiveness that city leaders currently have.” “I want to carry on where Lori left off,” he said. Even though he is was not born in Saline County, Hamm has lived here for 42 years, he said. The Bryant City Council will be holding a swearing-in ceremony at 6 p.m. at Boswell Municipal Complex. Following the ceremony, the council will be voting on a resolution to set the meeting times and dates for the remainder of the year.

According to the proposed resolution, the council will meet at 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month unless six of the members are unable to attend. The council has also made exceptions for the months of October and December. During those months, the council will meet on Oct. 24 and Dec. 19.

Allen Scott, a physics teacher from Bryant High School, has been elected to serve as the newest member of the Bryant City Council. After being a member of the community for several years, he decided he would like to serve on the council.

He does not have any specific goals for his term but mentioned that he would like to focus on growth in Bryant. “I want to focus on allowing Bryant to grow like it needs to,” he said during a prior interview.