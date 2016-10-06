Tacos 4 Life coming to Benton; mayor announces more projects
Benton Mayor David Mattingly announced today during a press conference at the Benton Municipal Complex that Tacos 4 Life Grill will be adding a restaurant in the city.
Tacos 4 Life's mission is to stop childhood hunger across the world.
For every taco, quesadilla, burrito, salad or rice bowl sold, 22 cents is donated to Feed My Starving Children — enough to purchase one meal for a child, according to the business' website.
Also during the conference, Mattingly announced remodeling plans for the current Benton Senior and Wellness Center to be transformed into a police and fire substation once the center relocates to Riverside Park in the spring.
See Friday's issue of The Saline Courier for full story and details from the press conference.
