Take-back event nets 1,259 pounds of medication

A total of 1,259 pounds of unused or expired medications were collected in Saline County during drug take-back events that took place on Oct. 22. The Benton Police Department collected

1,031 pounds of medication and the Bryant Police Department collected 228 pounds.

Officers hope by collecting these medications, they can reduce the number of deaths as a result of drug overdoses.

“The amount of medications we’ve collected is a measurement of how well we are getting the education out,” said Benton Police Chief Kirk Lane. “We are also very proud to see so many parents bringing their children with them to show them the importance of Operation Medicine Cabinet, which we greatly hope will reduce the catastrophic statistics concerning prescription drug abuse, misuse and deaths associated with it,” he said.

“We can all play a major part in reducing these numbers by providing awareness of prescription drug abuse or misuse to the public, and by participating in Operation Medicine Cabinet,” Lane said.

