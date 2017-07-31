Tax Free Weekend kicks off Saturday

With the first day of school quickly approaching, parents and guardians are making sure their students are ready for the new year.

Luckily, the state is pitching in a helping hand with the annual Tax Free Weekend.

This year’s shopping event will be held from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

State and local sales tax will not be collected during this 48-hour period.

The following information is provided by www.freetaxweekend.com/arkansas:

Sales tax will be not be charged on clothing and footwear if the sale price is less than $100 per item; clothing accessories and equipment if the sales price is less than $50 per item; and all school supplies, art supplies and instructional material.

Accessories include cosmetics, hair accessories, handbags, jewelry, sunglasses, wallets, watches, etc.

Art supplies are limited to clay and glazes, paints, paint brushes, sketch and drawing pads and watercolors.

Instructional materials include textbooks, workbooks and references.

Clothing includes footwear, diapers, receiving blankets, wedding apparel, gloves, aprons, hats, neckties, coats and jackets, wedding apparel and formal wear if the marked price is under $100.

It’s listed as, “all human wearing apparel,” which means it will benefit more than just the back-to-school crowd.

Computers, software and peripherals (such as a mouse, keyboard of any item that connects to a computer) are not tax-exempt.

There is not a limit on total items customers may purchase. The only limit is the price per item. Customers can buy as many $99 shirts as they would like and still be exempt. Likewise, they can purchase all school supplies and back-to school-

clothes together. No matter what the total cost, the items will still be exempt if they meet the criteria listed above.

If one item does not meet the criteria (a $101 purse, for example), other items will still be exempt. Customers will be charged sales tax only on that particular item.