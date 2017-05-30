Tentative opening dates set for Shoppes of Benton

The Shoppes of Benton is nearing completion.

According to Mayor David Mattingly, tentative opening dates for the retail locations planned for the new shopping center will begin as early as Saturday.

PetSmart recently held a soft opening May 22, but will officially open its door in grand fashion Saturday.

Joining the specialty store in June will be Ulta Beauty on June 16.

Looking forward to July, businesses planning to open include Kay Jewelers on July 9; Maurices on July 12; Texas Roadhouse on July 17; Rack Room Shoes on July 28; and Hobby Lobby on July 31.

Currently, Texas Roadhouse and Hobby Lobby are hiring. To apply for either business, call Janet Spivey at 501-315-7702 or email her at janet.spivey@capdd.org.

TJ Maxx and Home Goods will round out the grand openings in August, both welcoming their first customers on the 13th.

Times for each grand opening have not been announced at this time.