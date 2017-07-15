Texas Roadhouse opening Monday; others announce dates

On Monday at 4 p.m., Saline County residents will have a new eatry to try.

Texas Roadhouse, located at the Shoppes of Benton along westbound Interstate 30, is set to celebrate its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday, according to store manager Josh Fisher.

Fisher added that the Saline County location is expected to be one of the most successful stores in its market, which includes three other Arkansas locations and others in Texas, Missouri, Louisiana and Kentucky.

"The community is buzzing about Monday and everyone wants a piece of the Texas Roadhouse culture," Fisher said.

He added that those planning to attend Monday's opening should arrive early to ensure there is no wait.

Also planning to open soon are Rack Room Shoes on July 27; Ulta Beauty on Aug. 7; TJ Maxx and Home Goods on Aug. 13; and All Aboard Restaurant on Sept. 18.