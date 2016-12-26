Texas woman arrested after brandishing knife

At approximately 11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call about a reckless driver on Interstate 30.

Eventually, Naomi Coye, 37, of Boerne, Texas, was arrested near the 111 mile marker by Arkansas State Police with the help of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Benton and Bryant Police Departments, said Liz Chapman, with Arkansas State Police.

ASP was originally notified of a reckless driver on Interstate 30 near the 105 mile marker.

“The vehicle had struck several vehicles, and eventually became disabled around the 111 mile marker,” Chapman said.

Before officers responded, Coye exited her vehicle and reportedly showed a knife to others on the roadway, she said.

Coye is currently being detained at the Saline County Detention Center. She is facing three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of terroristic threatening and a count introduction of prohibited articles.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division is handling the case, she said.