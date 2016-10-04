That's a comeback! Lady Panthers top Cyclones

Down 2-0 to the Russellville Lady Cyclones Monday in a possible 6A West Conference Tournament showdown, the Benton Lady Panthers came back to defeat Russellville 3-2 for a big win Monday night at Benton Arena. Benton lost the first two sets 17-25 and 20-25 before coming back to take the wind out of the Cyclones 25-17, 25-22 and 15-13 for the victory.

“We really needed that,” Benton Coach Brandy Chumley said. “One, just to show that we could come back, and then just who it is. I was very proud and very pleased that they were able to overcome. We needed that competition. It really beefs up our nonconference.”