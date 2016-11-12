That's A First: Cards make history with upset

There have been plenty of firsts in Harmony Grove’s short football history. From first games to first wins to first playoff berth, the Cardinals have continuously rewritten the record books.

On Friday, Harmony Grove added another page to the already storied football program as it collected its first postseason win in a 31-20 thriller on the road at Mountain View.

“I was very proud of the way we started tonight,” said Head Coach Paul Calley. “We have had a long day. We started up the hill early. But we were really hot on both sides of the ball.”

The Cardinals have now made four straight playoffs, but had been 0-3 before Friday.

Barely making the postseason, Harmony Grove drew the No. 1 Yellowjackets, but didn’t fret as it strolled in and jumped on top early.

Mostly due to a strong passing attack, the Cardinals turned to junior quarterback Hunter Hilson in the first quarter for a bit of a momentum swing.

