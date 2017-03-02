THAT'S A FIRST! Miners upset Eagles

The Bauxite Miners basketball team did something they’ve never done before – win a state tournament game. With the South No. 4 seed Miners’ 56-40 victory over the North No. 2 seed Huntsville Eagles Wednesday in the first round of the 4A State Tournament in Nashville, the Miners have gone further than they ever have.

“It’s huge,” Bauxite Coach Andy Brakebill said of the state tourney win. “When we went to the state tournament three years ago, we were excited to be there. Our goal at the beginning of the year was to get to the state tournament. Our guys were excited for the opportunity.”

The Miners (23-10) had their only other state tournament appearance in the 2013-14 season when they lost to Lincoln 49-44 in the first round. With Wednesday’s victory, the Miners will get yet another shot at the Arkansas Baptist Eagles, which they play in Round 2 on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Nashville. Bauxite fell to Baptist 53-46 in early December on the road and lost 47-45 in late January in Bauxite.