Third legislative breakfast set Friday

A portion of this article was inadvertently omitted from today's edition of The Saline Courier. The Courier regrets this error.

The next local legislative breakfast is set to take place Friday in the Health and Education Building at Saline Memorial Hospital. The building is located to the left of the main entrance to the hospital.

Breakfast will be served starting at 6:30 a.m. and the program will follow at 7.

The legislative breakfast provides an opportunity for area residents to hear from area senators and House of Representatives members about events taking place in the current session of the Arkansas General Assembly.

Upcoming breakfast dates for these meetings are March 10 and 24.

This week's breakfast is sponsored by Landers of Saline County.

During last week's breakfast event, the legislators talked about a wide range of bills that they are currently working on, but attendees were most interested in bills about taxes collected for online purchases.

An audience member's question about proposed bills involving online sales taxes on online purchases sparked a discussion between the legislators and the crowd.

The crowd and legislators agreed that Arkansas residents should be required to pay taxes when making online purchases, but there was some disagreement about how the taxes should be collected.

The legislators explained that taxes charged on purchases made online are the topic of two different bills. One bill originated in the Senate and another originated in the House.

In the Senate bill, the taxes will just be added to the customer's total at the time of purchase. On the other hand, in the House of Representatives bill, residents will receive a statement at the end of the year listing all of the online purchases a person has made throughout the year. This statement will have to be filed with other tax documents, said state Rep. Andy Mayberry.