Threat causes Benton School District evacuation

Staff and a number facility members who returned to school a day early were told to leave today after a threat was received, according to school officials.

Even though school does not return until Wednesday, employees in the Benton School District received a text message at approximately 11:45 a.m. stating that if they were in any school facility, they needed to leave immediately due to a threat.

It is unknown at this time what kind of threat was made.

All students, facility and staff will return to school Wednesday as planned, according to school officials.