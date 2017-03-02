Threat to school written on bathroom wall

Harmony Grove School District parents were notified today via letter from Superintendent Daniel Henley that school officials received a possible threat to students earlier this week.

According to high school principal Chad Withers, the threat was written between two bricks on the wall of the boys bathroom.

"It said 'school shooting March 6 2:50,'" Wither told the Saline Courier today. "(Haskell Police Department) has been involved since it was discovered and they have been investigating it, but haven't found anything. We have been trying to find out who may have written it, but it is usually one of those things where we aren't going to find out unless they brag about it."

"Harmony Grove is dedicated to maintaining a strong partnership with parents in our effort to provide the very best education for students," Henley said in his message. "As always, we take any threat to safety of our students and faculty very seriously. We involved law enforcement immediately and it has been determined that it is safe for us to continue with the important task of teaching and learning."

Withers added while this is an extremely rare occurance, threats of this nature always have to be treated as if they are legitamite.