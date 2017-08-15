Tickets still available for Jase Robertson event tonight

About 50 tickets still remain for tonights Northside Church of Christ fundraising event featuring "Duck Dynasty" star Jase Robertson.

Tickets are $50 each for general seating, which includes dinner. VIP tickets are $100 and include a meet and greet autograph session with Robertson.

The VIP portion of the event will begin at 5:30 p.m., following by general seating at 6 p.m.

Corporate tables, too, are available for $1,000 and includes 10 VIP tickets.

Riverside Grocery and Catering will be the caterer.

"This will be an amazing evening and will provide the community with an opportunity to hear Jase speak," said Chad Slaughter.

Supreme Fixtures is the sponsor of the event, which will include a live auction that will promote such items as a three-day guided turkey hunt in Southern Illinois, a guided duck hunt and an overnight stay at Great River Lodge and Arkansas Duckmasters in Proctor, and a weekend couples getaway at Iron Mountain Lodge on Lake DeGray, according to Slaughter.

"Northside Church of Christ has been part of the Saline County Community for more than 70 years," Slaughter said. "We have grown to be a very active part of the community and are very invested in outreach and ministry service to our neighbors in Benton and Saline County. It is our mission to spiritually impact lives in a positive way, beginning at home, then throughout the world."

The church is a sponsor for the annual Ralph Bunche Back-to-School Picnic that provides backpacks for 600 Benton students. The church also provides weekend meals for children at Howard Perrin Elementary and Caldwell Elementary schools.

The church's food pantry is open each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to provide food and necessities for about 1,070 individuals each month.

"In order to meet the needs of our congregation and the community, we have built a wonderful outreach building and most recently an amazing new sanctuary," Slaughter added. "Our goal at Northside Church of Christ is to pay down our debt in order to further our community outreach."

For more information about the event, visit www.norsidecofc.info/jaserobertson or call 501-840-6057.