Today final chance to vote early in millage election

Today is the last day for individuals who live in the Bryant School District to vote early in a special millage election.

The only site that will be open today is the Vote Center in Benton. Residents can vote until 4:30 p.m.

Since early voting began on March 7, a total of 3,317 people have voted. On Friday, 916 people cast their ballots with 158 voting in Benton and 758 voting in Bryant.

Voting will take place Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For the first time, registered voters are eligible to vote at any of the polling sites on election day.

Sites include:

•Avilla Community Center at 13383 Congo-Ferndale Road.

•Central Arkansas Church of Christ at 8220 Arkansas 5 N.

•First Southern Baptist Church at 604 S. Reynolds Road.

•Centerpoint Church at 20383 Interstate 30.

•Grace Church at 4220 Arkansas 5 North.

•Paron Cafetorium at 22265 Highway 9.

•Salem United Methodist Church at 1647 Salem Road.

•Sardis United Methodist Church at 10715 W. Sardis Road.

•Vimy Ridge Immanuel Baptist Church at 12214 Germania Road.

Woodland Hills Water Department at 15250 Highway 111.