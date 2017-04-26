Today last chance to nominate businesses for Readers’ Choice

Today is the last chance to nominate a business for the annual Readers’ Choice Awards. The Saline Courier added a new feature to the yearly contest this year with the option of voting online.

Currently, individuals may visit www.salinecourier.com and nominate businesses for a number of different subcategories.

Live voting will open Friday.

The process is simple.

Visit the website and click “BEST OF” near the top right of the screen.

Sitegoers then will register and log into the site in order to cast nominations or votes. Individuals will be required only to register one time throughout the entire process, but will need to log in each time.

To nominate a business that is not currently a part of a category, simply click on the category and scroll to the last box that reads “Write In Your Choice Below,” then click “Vote.”

Also note that businesses already listed have a “Vote” option underneath the business name. Any votes cast prior to Friday will not count toward official voting.

Once live voting begins, individuals may vote for as many businesses as they like once per day per email address provided at log in.

Those wishing to continue with the hard-copy voting style also may do so by cutting out a ballot from the Friday, April 28, or Monday, April 30, issue of The Saline Courier or by stopping by the office to purchase a ballot after Friday. A drop-off box will be available at the front desk of the office for submissions as in years past.

The Saline Courier is located at 321 N. Market St. in Benton.

For more information, call 501-315-8228.