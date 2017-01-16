TOGETHER AS ONE: Annual MLK unity service fosters cooperative spirit

A spirit of optimism and determination dominated the unity service held Sunday as part of the 2017 Benton Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

The event, following the theme of “Unfulfilled Dreams,” took place at Elect Temple Church of God in Christ.

Deborah Hale, worship leader, and the MLK Combined Community Choir set the uplifting tone for the event.

Following a welcome from Paul Barnes, the choir sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Later in the service the choir presented “We Shall Overcome.”

Both songs are closely associated with the American civil rights movement.

Dee James led the audience in reciting “A Litany of Freedom,” which was followed by a prayer from minister Samuel Brazzell.

Guest speaker Cynthia Johnson Moten was introduced by Geneva Ailsworth, a longtime leader of the Ralph Bunche Community, who will serve as grand marshal for the MLK Parade scheduled this afternoon in Downtown Benton.

