Top spellers battle for title in annual contest
By:
Josh Briggs
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
BRYANT
More than 20 competitors from 11 Saline County schools showed off their spelling talents Tuesday in the annual countywide event.
Reigning supreme was Matthew Elder, fifth-grader at Hill Farm Elementary School, who finished with the title of top speller.
Placing second was Kate Keith, a seventh-grader at Bethel Middle School in Bryant, and finishing third was Casey Lamont, a sixth-grader at Benton Middle School.
Matthew will participate in the statewide spelling contest March 4 at Central Baptist College in Conway.
Kate will serve as an alternant.
