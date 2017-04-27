Toxicology report clean for woman killed in Christmas Eve accident

The toxicology report stemming from an accident that killed a Benton woman Dec. 24 on Arkansas 35 has been obtained by The Saline Courier via the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Brenna Nickleson, 34, died from injuries suffered in the accident after a head-on collision that sent six others to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The initial story by The Saline Courier reported the contents of Nickleson’s property as noted in the accident report from BNPD, which included a pill bottle labeled Carisoprol 350 mg containing 56.5 pills.

Also, a search of Nickleson’s wallet found eight more pills matching the description of the ones located in the bottle.

According to the toxicology report from Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, Nickleson was not under the influence of any medication at the time of the accident.

Nickleson’s blood test showed less than .01 gram percent of acetone present at the time of the accident. Ethanol, isopropanol and methanol were not detected during the test.

Also, negative results were returned for benzodiazepines, cannabinoids, cocaine, methadone, methamphetamines, opiates, oxycodone and propoxyphene.

According to the initial report, Nickleson was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Saline County Coroner Kevin Cleghorn said Nickleson died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Also, Nickleson’s young son was in the 2003 Buick at the time of the wreck, but was properly buckled into his seat.

An unidentified man rushed to Nickleson’s vehicle and removed the child from the car, according to the report.

Jon Vickers, 33, of Benton, was the driver of the second vehicle.

During the investigation, officers noticed that the accident had occurred near Dean Kidd Motors and requested video footage from the business in hopes of catching the wreck as it happened.

Luckily, the outside video surveillance captured the entire accident, giving officers an easier look into what actually occurred.

Officers found that Nickleson was driving in the wrong lane at the time of the crash, according to the report.

“Just prior to impact, (the Buick) begins to turn to the right in an attempt to enter its own lane. (The second vehicle) was clearly in its lane of traffic until just before impact when the driver brakes and turns to the left to attempt to avoid the crash,” the report states.

“Based off the video and evidence gathered at the scene, (officers) determined Ms. Nickleson driving the Buick to be at fault in this incident."