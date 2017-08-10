Traskwood sex offender sentenced to 20 years

A Traskwood man has been sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction after pleading guilty to second-degree sexual assault.

Jason Nathaniel Williams, 39, entered his plea Tuesday before Saline County Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips.

Williams, a level 3 sex offender, was arrested for an alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl Sept. 16, 2015, two months after being arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault, computer exploitation of a child, sexual grooming of a child, possession of sexually explicit material involving a child and sexual solicitation of a child.

According to the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the girl's father confiscated her phone and read messages from Williams requesting nude photographs.

Further investigation revealed that Williams had sexually abused the teen.

“The cellphone sometimes provides the additional evidence needed to prove a sexual assault case," said Prosecutor Ken Casady. "Rather than a he-said, she-said case, the cellphone text messages proved indisputably that this man was a pedophile.”

